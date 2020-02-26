BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate is facing several criminal charges after police said he drove drunk, seriously hurting one driver and almost running others off the road before he crashed.

The law enforcement leader has stayed in office while the case worked it's way through the courts.

Sheriff Todd Pate has served as Breckinridge County's leading law enforcement officer since 2003 and announced his retirement effective Saturday.

FOCUS is breaking down how the conviction could cost him.

We called the Kentucky Retirement System legal team to find out how the sheriff's pending felony charges could affect his future.

"Decisions made on member benefits are ultimately made by the executive director of the office of benefits," Kathy Rupinen, Executive Director in the Office of Legal Services said.

The team said if Pate is convicted, and it is reported to the Kentucky Retirement System, it will go under a review to determine if the crime "related to his employment."

“That is made in consultation with advice from the staff in particularly the legal department in the retirement systems," Rupinen explained.

They said the law does not elaborate on what is considered a crime related to employment but they review it case by case.

If convicted and they decide the crime is related to his employment, he would keep his contributions and any interest earned but could lose other benefits like health insurance.

Pate was indicted on the charges in April of last year, his next court date is set for March 12 but that's another pre-trial hearing, it could be years before the case is settled.

