COVID-19 deaths could still catch up to case highs in July | Data Deep Dive

Compared to what we were seeing with cases, Kentucky and Indiana's deaths trends are not seeing as sharp of increases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FOCUS has provided updates about the high number of COVID cases over the past few weeks. Now, here is a look at deaths connected to the virus.

First, let's take a look at Kentucky.

Each orange bar shows the deaths reported daily across the Bluegrass.

We've marked the mask mandate start date in blue.

You'll notice, compared to what we're seeing with cases, we are not seeing as sharp of an increase in deaths.

Experts say deaths trend usually increase weeks after cases increase.

Now, let's check in with Indiana.

Thankfully that dotted trend line continues to level out coming down from highs in June and July.

At the far right, you can see there are some spikes rising above the trend line but not enough to drive the average up.

This is a good sign that the line is not tilting up but ultimately state officials want to see that line go down.

Again, deaths trends usually trail case trends by weeks or even a month so we could see death counts surge.