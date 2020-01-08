COVID-19 cases hit highs in July but show signs of stabling | Data Deep Dive

Cases skyrocketed in Kentucky and Indiana but as we turn the page on the calendar officials hope to change that trend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — July usually brings a rise in temperatures, but this year, cases of the coronavirus also climbed. The FOCUS team tracked the trends since the start.

In Kentucky, that dotted trend line starts to shoot up at the end of June.

The bars shows the new cases reported daily, and the orange bar marks the day the mask mandate started.

Just a few weeks ago, Kentucky hit an all-time high.

With fewer cases this week it could mean the spread has slowed.

Across the river, Indiana has a similar story. Reported daily case increases broke records this month.

Hoosiers were required to mask up Monday, which is marked by the orange bar.

There is hope though. The dotted line looks like it is leveling out.

FOCUS will continue to watch the trends.

