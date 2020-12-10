Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Kentucky and Indiana | Data Deep Dive

Only a handful of states are seeing a decline in daily new cases. Kentucky and Indiana are not in that group. We've updated our graphs to chart the trends.

After some record-breaking highs, we're breaking down some of the latest trends.

INDIANA

Check it out, new cases have been on the rise since the end of September.

Last week the Hoosier state saw some all-time highs, but heading into this week the blue bars marking the case counts are not as high.

The positivity rate has room for improvement but is still not at it's highest.

The 7-day average sits at just over 5-percent.

KENTUCKY

After the largest case increase for Monday was reported today, here's a look at the new case trends.

That spike you see from last week was a reporting backlog that was discovered.

The 7-day average positivity rate sits at just more than 4-percent.

Last week was another record-breaking week of high case counts in the Commonwealth.

Since the first case was reported on Friday, March 6th, that is day 1 of Week 1. Weeks run Friday through Thursday.



You'll notice the case increases are a steady stair-step climb week to week.

Deaths data may be skewed because the data is not reported by date of death like Indiana.



We have requested more detailed data that would reflect cases by day of the test and deaths by day of death.



The FOCUS team will keep diving into the data to give you the context to make decisions for you and your family.

