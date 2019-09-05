BRECKINRIDGE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A Breckinridge County Sheriff was arrested in March after police said he was driving drunk and ended up injuring a woman in a crash.

This is Sheriff Todd Pate’s second DUI arrest. His first offense was in 2015. He did plead guilty to those previous charges. He was placed on probation for a year, had to attend alcohol education classes, and pay his court costs.

As you can imagine, several community members were outraged to hear that Pate was, once again, facing another drunk driving charge.

Johnny Snyder said on Facebook, “Just because he’s a cop, doesn’t mean he deserves special treatment. Treat him like a random civilian….”

Brittney Mercer posted on Facebook, “He should be punished just like any other person would and not get away with it….”

People were so upset a petition was started after Pate’s latest DUI charge that demands he resign from his position as sheriff. As of May 6, more than 1,300 people have signed.

The petition seeks 1,500 signatures to present to Governor Matt Bevin.

Stephen Schick, who started the petition, said Kentucky sheriffs should be held to a standard when they are convicted of a crime like this.

"I think the sheriff should be held to at least the standard of a commercial driver," Stephen Schick said.

He, like others, feel Pate has been allowed to “get away with things” that other people would not have.

Schick said he is hoping to have Sheriff Pate impeached.

In Kentucky, the impeachment of elected officials has to start in the General Assembly.

