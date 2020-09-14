Data Deep Dive: Cases in Indiana, Kentucky ramp up after brief downturn in early September

Kentucky and Indiana COVID-19 case counts are following similar trends. FOCUS has been tracking it from the start and we've got some graphs to give you an overview.

Before we dive into the data, a quick reminder -- case trends are delayed but show the spread days or weeks ago.

Kentucky

Each bar shows new cases reported by day.

The dates are along the bottom.

We've marked the mask mandate start date in orange.

In July, daily cases counts ramped up -- that's near the center of that graph.

Follow that dotted line right, you'll notice cases leveled out the high rates through August.

That dotted line tracks the trend based on a seven-day average.

In early September, lower case increases drove the line to drop briefly -- that's at the far right.

But high case counts last week are reversing that downturn and that line on the way back up.

Indiana

This graph is similar but with a larger population, Indiana has more overall cases.

Again, that dotted trend line rose rapidly in July.

After it hit a highpoint in mid-August case counts started to decline and the trend line began to drop before it leveled out at a high rate.

Similar to Kentucky, September brought lower reported positive cases in Indiana.

Over the last week, the rates rose again and that line is tilted back up.

As always, we'll keep tracking these trends.



If you have a question about the data, you can send us an email to FOCUS@whas11.com.

