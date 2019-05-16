BRECKINRIDGE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate is currently facing multiple criminal charges--including tampering with physical evidence and DUI.

Since his arrest, a deputy within the department has been standing in for him. But as of May 16, two months after being arrested on DUI charges for a second time, Sheriff Pate is back on the job.

The FOCUS team received a tip from a viewer in Breckinridge County saying the sheriff was back at work so Shay McAlister called the sheriff's office to find out. She was able to speak to Pate directly. Pate said he is back at work but he wouldn't answer any questions about the future.

RELATED: Community launches petition to recall Breckinridge County Sheriff Pate after 2nd DUI charge

When asked if he planned to resign--he mentioned he is working through some personal things and politely suggested we call his attorney.

His attorney, Doug Vowels, also declined to answer any questions but he did provide a statement, which reads:



"I represent Sheriff Pate. Because this case is in its early stages, he is unable to make any comment at this time.

Sheriff Pate is working through personal matters as well which he desires to remain private for the sake of his family.

Sheriff Pate has had a 25-year distinguished career in law enforcement. He remains the Sheriff of Breckinridge County and has resumed his duties. He is at work at his office daily and will continue to do so while he remains sheriff."

You'll remember, from FOCUS’ earlier reports, even though the sheriff is facing criminal charges his job is his to keep.

RELATED: Why does a Kentucky Sheriff still have his job after second DUI arrest?

According to the Kentucky Constitution, only the House of Representatives has the power to impeach an elected official.

For more from FOCUS click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email focus@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



