Data Deep Dive | As leaves fall, case counts continue to climb in Kentucky and Indiana

After record-breaking increases in cases last week the FOCUS team is breaking the data to keep you updated heading into a new week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cases increases in Jefferson County are some of the highest we've seen.

And in both Kentucky and Indiana, case counts are going up in the surrounding counties.

The FOCUS team has updated some graphs and has the context to help you make decisions for your family.

INDIANA

Cases grew by more than 2-thousand two days in a row last week.

Those are the bars that sky-rocket above that dotted trend line on the far right.

So far, in October the growth of new cases each day has launched that line upward.

You can follow that dotted trend line at is rises from left to right.

The dates are on the bottom.

KENTUCKY

Cases have grown by more than one-thousand four of the past six days.

Follow that dotted trend line right to left.

Those increases on the far right are keeping that 7-day average higher than we have ever seen.

As temps dip and people move indoors, the risk of spreading the virus is higher.

Experts are concerned these troubling trends might be with us into winter.

As always, we'll keep watching.

