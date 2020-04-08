Have actions to curb COVID-19 worked? | Data Deep Dive

As cases climbed on both sides of the river in July, leaders in both states acted to curb the trends. The FOCUS team has a look at the impact.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Governors in Kentucky and Indiana have taken actions to curb increases in coronavirus cases that climbed in July.



Kentucky Governor Beshear has implemented four big changes in the last month, the mask mandate, the travel advisory, limit on social gatherings, and the closing of bars.



The FOCUS team is taking a look at how those actions impacted the trends.

Here's a look a new cases reported daily since the start in March.

The orange bar is when the mask mandate went into effect on July 10th, that's when cases were really starting to go up.



Cases continued to rise and on July 20th, marked with the grey bar, Governor Beshear issued a Travel Advisory and lessened the limit on social gatherings from 50 people to 10.

Finally, last week, on July 28 which you see in yellow, the Governor closed bars.

Like we've always said-- it takes about two weeks to see the change if any that will come from the new regulation, so at this point, we would only be seeing a change from the mask mandate.



While we can't say we're seeing a decrease cases could be at a plateau.



Now to Indiana.

Following that dotted line, it does appear the number of new cases is starting to level out which seems to flatten in recent days.

Indiana is only one week out from the start of their mask-mandate-- meaning it is still too early to tell if it is making a difference.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.