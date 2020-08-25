While more young people are getting COVID-19, older age groups account for most deaths

Younger age groups continue to have the largest case counts but older age groups have the highest death rates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While there is still a lot to be learned about this new virus, known to scientists for less than a year, we know there is more opportunity for it to spread in large gatherings. That's why most children are learning in front of computer screens at home instead of at a desk in the classroom.

Tonight, the FOCUS team is breaking down the data by age.

Hoosiers 20 to 29 account for the most cases. Those are the blue bars. The age groups are along the bottom.

Interestingly, for this group the percent of total cases (19%) outpaces the percent of total tests (17%) meaning the virus is spreading to this group at a higher rate than the rate they are tested.

This is also true for the 70-79 age group and the 80 and up age group. Those 70 to 79 years old represent 7% of the cases but represent 8% of the total tests. And for those 80 years-old they account for 6% of the total cases compared to 5% of the tests.

However, less than a dozen Hoosiers under 30 have died. Those are the orange bars.

We've been watching since the start and one thing remains true. The risk of death increases with age. For context, 75% of the deaths are those 70 years-old and older but those 70 and up only account for about 13% of the total cases.

Scientists believe younger age groups can still spread it to older groups, like teachers and bus drivers.

Now, taking a look at Kentucky, we see the themes are the same.

Those 20 to 29 years old have the highest case counts, almost 20% of total cases but so far no one in this group has died due to the virus.

Again, the risk of death increases with age.

For perspective, nearly 75% of the total deaths have been those older than 70 years old but only account for about 12% of the total cases.

We've requested the break down for tests by age group which will give us more insight and we'll bring that to you as soon as officials release it.

