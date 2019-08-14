SALEM, Ind. — This part of the country is no stranger to tornadoes.

In recent years, twisters have torn into Indiana in specific, with the state seeing more than 22 tornadoes a year. Still, despite making FEMA's "high-risk" list, Indiana has low regulations when it comes to school storm shelters.

Just seven years ago, a deadly tornado tore the walls from the foundation of Henryville High School, obliterated the school campus. Miraculously, the E-F4 twister claimed no student or staff lives.

"There's all of these cars upside down, there's damage everywhere around you, but there was a path that led us right out, and I mean the dome lights of the cars that were flipped over were on," current Salem High School Principal Troy Albert said. "So believe it or not I feel like someone was watching over us and wanted us to walk out of that building."

The terrifying damage was the wake up call some Southern Indiana school official said they needed.

After the storm passed, Salem School leaders started looking into options for a shelter of their own. With nearly $4 million awarded in FEMA grant money, they were able to make a safe room with space for 1,200 people.

"I'll tell you what, it makes me feel really good to know that our kids are safe," Shrum Elementary School Principal Brent Minton said. "They're not scared. They're not worried and we have them protected. We know they're protected inside this building."

Minton said creating regulations should be a priority to Indiana legislators.

"This is something that is needed in every school across the state because we need to protect every student," Minton said. "If we want to really make a difference in the lives of people then let's protect them."

Kentucky just passed a new building code that went into effect this year requiring all districts to incorporate a storm shelter into their new construction.

Ohio and Illinois have similar regulations.

WHAS11 will be updating this story to include how each school district in Kentuckiana is equipped to handle tornadoes.

