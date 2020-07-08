FBI takes Crystal Rogers' car, executing search warrant at Sherry Ballard's storage unit

Federal agents were also seen at the Houck farm Friday morning.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Agents with Louisville FBI office are in and around Bardstown for a second day, collecting evidence that could be connected to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency confirmed they are the lead investigators on the case.

Rogers disappeared during the Fourth of July weekend in 2015. She was reportedly last seen by live-in boyfriend Brooks Houck.

Rogers' car, found abandoned on the side of Bluegrass Highway after she was reported missing, was towed into the hands of the FBI Friday. Sherry Ballard, Roger's mother, has had possession of the car, which had her keys, phone and purse inside when it was found.

HAPPENING NOW: Crystal Rogers’ car, found abandoned on the side of Bluegrass Parkway in 2015 with the keys and her purse still inside, now being towed into the hands of the FBI as they continue to investigate her disappearance. Posted by Heather Fountaine on Friday, August 7, 2020

Thursday, investigators were seen taking boxes, filing cabinets, and even keys from the home of Brooks Houck. Houck was named a main suspect in Rogers' case five years ago.

PHOTOS | Disappearance of Crystal Rogers investigation; FBI lead agency 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Houck, his brother Nick and the family's farm were all part of the searches. In all the agency said it was planning to execute nine warrants. The warrants are sealed and no specific information was shared on the investigation.

Friday, federal agents were back at the Houck farm collecting evidence.

More on Bardstown:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.