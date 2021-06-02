Brooke “Bee” Buchler's Slidell family is searching for answers after her body was found inside the abandoned New Orleans Navy base.

Brooke “Bee” Buchler's body was found inside the abandoned New Orleans Navy base weeks after meeting a man online. Her Slidell family is still searching for answers.

Shortly before she was killed, Brooke posted a selfie with two kittens she adopted.

Getting tattoos, but literary quotations, planets, a lotus flower. She had recently dyed her hair platinum to look like Daenerys Targaryen, the Dragon Queen in Game of Thrones.

Two younger brothers would follow. They knew Brooke as the free spirit with a bit of a wild streak, but to them that meant working instead of going to college.

“She was like a second mother to me for a long time because it was just me, mom and her in the house and mom worked,” Brennan recalled.

Brennan and Kloie were the “middle twins,” born two weeks apart and also brought together by the marriage.

“I lost my pair,” Brittany said. “You know, the kids are in pairs, twos and twos. I lost my second.”

Brittany was exactly a year and a day older than Brooke.

When Brooke’s blended family came together, they were like a Northshore version of the Brady Bunch. When Cristin married Ronnie Naquin, both parents already had two children kids, each pair nearly matching in age.

It's one thing to lose a loved one, another to lose a loved one to violence. But Brooke's steep slide from her free-spirited life to her nightmarish murder was so sudden, Naquin and her family can still barely talk about it.

From Slidell High School classmates to friends at waitressing jobs in Olde Town, they recalled Brooke’s early efforts at cheerleading and basketball and her more recent passions for literature, astrology, and all things related to the TV series Game of Thrones.

To honor the 25-year-old Northshore native, known by her nickname “Bee,” people wrote heartfelt notes, brought photos, and shed tears along with Brooke's large extended family.

“I don't know if she knew how much she meant to so many people. I think we were all kind of blown away by the people that came out,” said Brooke’s mother, Cristin Naquin.

The massive outpouring at Brooke Buchler's funeral took her family by surprise.

Chapter two : Tragic Chain of Events

The tragic chain of events began at the end of July. Brooke was on a Florida beach trip with a friend when she met a man named David Faciane through the dating app Tinder. Friends say she was seeking a “plug” – street slang for trying to score marijuana – more than any type of romantic hookup.

“He set a lot of this in motion,” Dallimore said.

A week later when Faciane came to Slidell, where he has family, a romance was sparked.

But things quickly turned ominous.

In a selfie posted on social media that the family didn’t see until after the murder, Brooke and a shirtless Faciane are embracing on a couch as a sneering Faciane holds a small handgun, his finger on the trigger.

“She just let everybody have a chance. And I'm afraid she met somebody who shouldn't have it,” said Dallimore, who helped raised Brooke.

Friends say that within a period of two weeks, Brooke grew fearful of Faciane and reached out to an old high school friend for help: a 27-year-old named Dylan Craddock.

Craddock had been a friend of Brooke’s since high school.

“They had been friends for a long, long time and good friends,” Naquin said. “I think Dylan was somewhat like a brother.”

But as soon as Craddock entered the picture, the dark tunnel suddenly turned into a black hole. Over Brooke’s ill-fated final two weeks, family members stopped hearing from Brooke. No visits. No calls. No text messages.

Then, on Aug. 20, Faciane was dumped near death in a ditch outside of Bayou Pacquet Road near Slidell. He was bleeding badly from several blunt force injuries and a four-inch-long laceration that St. Tammany sheriff's deputies wrote was “likely caused by a cutting tool.”

Faciane told deputies he had been kidnapped by strangers, but quickly clammed up. After being taken to a Slidell hospital he snuck out of a few days later, then disappeared.

As police tried to identify Faciane’s attackers, social media began lighting up with possible suspects. One of those suspects was referred to as D.C., an online nickname used by Dylan Craddock.

“Our experience with them was that they look tough,” Brittany said, “but they're just Slidell boys.”

The next 48 hours turned frantic. Brooke was missing.

“I texted her, had to be twenty-five times, called her, just trying to figure out where she was, what she was doing,” Naquin said. “She just didn't respond.”

As the search intensified, Brooke's 18-year-old brother, Brennan, feared the worst.