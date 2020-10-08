'Apply Pressure,': Breonna Taylor's mother talks 150 after her death, WBNA pays tribute

"Apply pressure,” [Breonna} tells all her friends. She tells everybody, "Well, you want something, you want to go after it? Apply pressure." So that was our thing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some WBNA players paid tribute to Breonna Taylor by wearing a benefit t-shirt to game day on Saturday.

WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and more showed solidarity in support since August 10 marks 150 days after Breonna Taylor’s death.

According to an arrest report, LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detectives Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove busted into Taylor's home serving a no-knock search warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. The officers were met with gunfire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker reportedly shot Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. That’s when LMPD returned fire shooting eight times and killing Taylor in her apartment.

Tamika Palmer sat down for an exclusive interview with Phenomenal, with Mahogany L. Browne, to talk the 150 days after Breonna’s death.

Browne asked: Can you think of a song, or a quote, or a word, when you think of Breonna and the light that she has, that takes you back to her and all that goodness?

Palmer replied: "Apply pressure,” she tells all her friends. She tells everybody, "Well, you want something, you want to go after it? Apply pressure." So that was our thing. Always, she would tell you to apply pressure. Don't let off the brakes. She's like, "Get everything you're meant to have." That's just kind of who she was. She was such a strong girl.

All net proceeds from the t-shirt will benefit the Breonna Taylor Foundation which was founded by Breonna's mother Tamika Palmer.

