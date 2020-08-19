Vandalized Breonna Taylor billboard fixed

The billboard on Lexington Road was damaged after someone threw red paint on it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vandalized billboard calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case has not been fixed.

The billboard placed near Lexington Road and Spring Street was damaged after someone threw red paint on it.

It was one of 26 billboards across Louisville commissioned by “O”, the Oprah magazine.

Taylor is featured on the cover of the September issue.

