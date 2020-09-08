'Say her name': Journey for justice continues in Breonna Taylor case

It's the start of a new journey for Until Freedom to join forces with Louisvillians as they continue their fight for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s like a housewarming party with a few dozen of their closest friends.

Many who gathered on Saturday calling for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor said it felt like a family reunion of freedom fighters.

The gathering marked a new journey for Until Freedom to join forces with Louisvillians.

Leslie Redmon is about 25 people now calling Louisville home.

"I'm from Minneapolis, that's why I came here to activate and help people from Kentucky realize that we are with you all, we will keep fighting for Breonna Taylor," she said. "I'm going to be here until we need to be."

Their entry was the spark many needed following 73 days of protests.

Redmond feels the joy is revolutionary because so many have felt the burden of oppression for so long. She wants people to know the fight will continue and not to give up hope.

Just one day before the anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, his father Michael Sr. left Ferguson, Missouri for Louisville.

“I’m just very, very grateful just to be here and memorialize Breonna Taylor,” he said. “We might look okay in the face, but we dying on the inside.”

His words echoed the sentiments of many fighting for justice – to be part of a movement, not just a moment and hope for a better tomorrow.