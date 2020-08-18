Until Freedom announces 'BreonnaCon' community convention

BreonnaCon will engage Louisville by building a comprehensive slate of programming that will amplify the urgent need for Justice for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Until Freedom has announced BreonnaCon which is a multi-day engagement in Louisville to direct resources, talent, and energy towards achieving justice for Breonna Taylor.

According to Until Freedom, this first-of-its-kind community convention will include workshops, training, plenaries, women's and men's empowerment programs, a school supplies giveaway, community BBQ aptly called Bre-B-Q, a Faith Revival at Kingdom Fellowship Center and much more. The events punctuate a 30-day occupation of Louisville by the activist group.

“BreonnaCon will engage, activate, and transform the Louisville community by building a comprehensive slate of programming that will amplify the urgent need for Justice for Breonna,” said Until Freedom Co-Founder Tamika Mallory. “BreonnaCon will address a number of issues impacting the community including food insecurity.”

Several different influencers and celebrities will visit Louisville to participate in the event, lending their voices to the amplification of the injustices surrounding Breonna Taylor's killing and case.