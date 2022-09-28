Former LMPD officers charged in Breonna Taylor case in court, trial dates pushed back

Joshua Jaynes' attorney Thomas Clay said it could be nearly a year or more before the case goes before a jury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial date for two of the former Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's death has been pushed back, officials said.

Judge Charles Simpson pushed the trial dates back for fired Det. Joshua Jaynes and fired Sgt. Kyle Meany to give defense attorneys time to comb through more than 60,000 documents of evidence, however, the exact timetable is unclear.

Jaynes' attorney Thomas Clay said it could be nearly a year or more before the case goes before a jury.

In federal court Wednesday, defense attorneys said there are more than 300,000 pages of discovery to go through, and prosecutors said hundreds of thousands more could be coming.

They discussed the discovery, saying it included dozens of audio and video recordings, and info from GPS trackers.

"He's got a lot to say, and in my travels around the community here, there's a lot of support for him," Clay said. "Given the fact that this case has been delayed so long, we'll have to wait and see what the sentiments are in this community once the trial date approaches."

Clay mentioned he wants to move the trial out of Louisville because of the heavy publicity, but said that will likely be a discussion with Simpson at a later date.

Simpson set another status update hearing for Feb. 21 a 2 p.m.

LMPD fired Meany after the U.S. Department of Justice charged him with deprivation of rights and lying to FBI agents.

Jaynes is also federally charged with depriving Taylor of her constitutional rights and with conspiracy for trying to cover up the false warrant affidavit after Taylor's death.

