Year after his death, Protesters honor Travis Nagdy with caravan through downtown Louisville ending in Jefferson Square Park

A caravan of Louisville protestors echoed Nagdy's words from the place he was killed to Jefferson Square Park Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hamza "Travis" Nagdy, 21, was shot and killed on Crittenden Drive, one year ago Tuesday.

Protestors he marched alongside fathered at that same spot Tuesday night to honor Travis.

"I'm stunned, obviously," Travis' mother Christina Moynagh said. "At this exact spot where he lost his life."

The curb is now filled with flowers, art, and engraved cement. Moynagh etched in the words "love mom."

One year later, she said, "It hurts ya know? But I'm grateful for the community here."

People engulfed her in a hug, taking a moment from the movement to support Travis and each other.

"We must love and support one another, we must love and support one another," someone said into a megaphone.

Then, they caravaned through the streets of Louisville, honking and echoing Travis' words, "keep going." They ended at Jefferson Square Park, once the heart of unrest in the city, in which Travis was a stable pillar.

"Travis was the glue not only in his family but to his friends, just everyone in his life," Alex Vega was friends with Travis since the sixth grade. She said his words are an encouragement to make it to the next day.

As people lit lanterns and let them go, Travis' mother is preparing for another holiday without him.

"It's hard to go on living when you can't talk to your loved one and you don't know where they are," Christina Moynagh said.

As the night came to an end, the park that was filled with people, signs, and murals of Travis Nogdy and Breonna Taylor was cleared out. According to a city ordinance, they can't be left up overnight. Still, Travis' memory was present and alive.