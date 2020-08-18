Special mural of Breonna Taylor to be featured in Lannan Memorial Park

The mural will be featured on a basketball court inside the Portland park that will undergo renovations, according to Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Renovations are coming to Lannan Memorial Park in Portland including a special mural dedicated to the life of Breonna Taylor.

District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis is teaming up with the Russ Smith Foundation, attorney Nick Wilson and Metro Parks to expand the basketball court to regulation size and incorporate a mural of Taylor when it’s complete.

“Our community is facing troublesome times, anytime we can bring unity and some level of closure I want to be involved. This basketball court renovation in Lannan Park will be the beginning of hope and change as our city attempts to move forward,” Purvis said in a statement.

The project also involves former University of Louisville basketball All-American Russ Smith who said he wanted to give back to the community through the game he loves.

“My hope is through myself and the massive help of others this project will spread awareness & bring positivity to our community, city, and state.”

Lannan Park will be among other parks in the country that have honored Taylor in calling for healing and unity.

Purvis is encouraging the community to support the project while rallying together in memory of Taylor.

The date when the renovations begin have not yet been announced.

