'Say Her Name' | ABC 2020 to air 2-hour special on Breonna Taylor tonight on WHAS11

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13 during the execution of a drug warrant at her apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months, Breonna Taylor's story and image has been in headlines and part of protests across the U.S.

Tonight, starting at 9:00 p.m., you can see a 2-hour long ABC 2020, Courier Journal special dedicated to the Breonna Taylor case. The special called: 'Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor' can be seen on WHAS11 News.

ABC's Deborah Roberts told WHAS11 that Taylor will be shown in a way many in the country have never seen. Videos given to ABC show Taylor full of life.

In September, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the grand jury returned an indictment against Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment. That was because his bullets the night of the shooting went into an apartment near Taylor's.

No officers involved were charged with Taylor's death.

The other two officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were cleared of any wrongdoing. Cameron said they were justified in firing their weapons after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his weapon at them. Walker's attorney maintains his client fired because he didn't know who was entering the apartment.

Roberts told WHAS11 that ABC obtained new footage from that night which she believes gives a sense of what Walker went through.

The city settled with Taylor's family days before Cameron's announcement.

The grand jury recordings were released about a week after the decision and announcement. The Public Integrity Files were released weeks later.

After the release of the PIU files, that warrant has come under even greater scrutiny and is now being investigated by LMPD.

During an interview with ABC's Michael Strahan, Jonathan Mattingly appeared to also raise a concern about the warrant.

Detective Joshua Jaynes, the Louisville Metro Police Officer who obtained the search warrant that eventually led to Breonna Taylor's death, said he had checked with Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly to verify packages were being sent to her apartment. Mattingly and his attorney Kent Wicker say that isn't true.

Jaynes remains on administrative reassignment.