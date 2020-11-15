Missouri Congresswoman-elect says GOP colleagues called her 'Breonna' while wearing Breonna Taylor mask

While attending an orientation for incoming House members, Missouri Representative-elect Cori Bush said she was mistakenly called Taylor's name several times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Nov. 13 tweet, Missouri Congresswoman-elect (MO-1) Cori Bush said "a few" of her Republican colleagues assumed her name was "Breonna," while attending an orientation for incoming House members. Bush attended the orientation wearing a mask with Breonna Taylor's name on it.

Taylor was shot and killed in March at her Louisville home as LMPD officers were executing a no-knock warrant.

Bush, who won an election for Missouri's 1st Congressional House seat, will become the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress.

In the tweet, Bush said it hurts that her constituents assumed that was her name but said she's glad that they will know Taylor's name and story because of her presence in the House of Representatives.

It’s Day One, so I’m wearing my “Breonna Taylor” mask.



A few of my Republican colleagues have called me Breonna, assuming that’s my name.



It hurts. But I’m glad they’ll come to know her name & story because of my presence here.



Breonna must be central to our work in Congress. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 13, 2020

"This has been national news for a long time," said Representative-elect Bush in an interview posted to Twitter. "People have protested in the streets with this name and it just saddens me that people in leadership, people that want to be in leadership don't know the struggles that are happening to Black people in this country and it's just disheartening. And it was hurtful, absolutely hurtful."

Bush went on to say that colleagues called her Breonna Taylor's name several times.

I am Breonna Taylor as far as I could be a Black woman murdered in my bed tonight. But I am not Breonna Taylor. She was murdered and still has not received the justice she deserves. pic.twitter.com/nL9S8M9quT — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 14, 2020

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for his actions the night of Breonna Taylor's death. Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, the two other officers identified in the investigation, were not charged.

Bush, who is an activist, nurse and pastor, came onto the political scene after Michael Brown was shot to death by police in Ferguson, Mo. in 2014.

She defeated longtime incumbent Congresswoman Lucy Clay in the Missouri Democratic party Primary in August.

