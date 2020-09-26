Justice for Breonna Taylor protests continue into weekend; 4 days after decision

Today is the 122nd day protesters will be demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. WHAS11 will have multiple crews across the city providing the latest updates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: This blog contains details of what happened Saturday, September 26 in Louisville, Ky. three days after a Jefferson County Grand Jury announced its decision in the case of Breonna Taylor. All times listed are in Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, nearly 200 days after the death of Breonna Taylor. His charges were not related to her death and the other officers involved were not indicted by the grand jury.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained the findings of his investigation in a press conference Wednesday and said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove were both "justified" in their actions on March 13.

Protesters filled the streets following the announcement. More than 150 people have been arrested in the past two days, Louisville police said. Two officers were shot Wednesday night, both are expected to be okay.

Live updates:

9:35 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell also confirmed a list of three stores that were damaged last night in looting incidents.

Glass broken at a State Farm Insurance office in the 1800 block of W Broadway

Front door glass broken at a Dick's Sporting Goods in the 3500 block of Springhurst Blvd.

Confirmed break-in at the Home Center in the 3200 block of Hartlage Ct.

9:15 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell released a list of the 22 people arrested in Friday's protests. Charges for those arrested include Breaking Curfew, Failure to Disperse and Unlawful Assembly, among others.

