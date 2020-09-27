Spalding University building vandalized over night; protests continue

As protests continue four days after a Kentucky grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case, WHAS11 will have multiple crews across the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: This blog contains details of what happened Saturday, September 26 in Louisville, Ky. three days after a Jefferson County Grand Jury announced its decision in the case of Breonna Taylor. All times listed are in Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, nearly 200 days after the death of Breonna Taylor. His charges were not related to her death and the other officers involved were not indicted by the grand jury.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained the findings of his investigation in a press conference Wednesday and said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove were both "justified" in their actions on March 13.

Protesters filled the streets following the announcement. More than 150 people have been arrested in the past two days, Louisville police said. Two officers were shot Wednesday night, both are expected to be okay.

Live updates:

10:45 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed a list of business subject to looting over night.

The business include:

Glass broken at Louisville Truck& Auto Sales in the 500 block of Broadway.

Break-in at the pharmacy of a Walgreens in the 8300 block of Watterson Trl.

Glass broken at the Home Center in the 1100 block of S. 4th St.

Break-in at GameStop in the 7100 block of Raggard Rd.

Break-in at GameStop in the 8800 block of Dixie Hwy.

Break-in at Audubon Pharmacy 3500 block of Poplar Level Rd.

Break-in at Mobile Cricket 5000 block of Poplar Level Rd.

10:15 a.m. Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure releases statement after buildings at the university were subject to property damage.

President McClure @toriposu sent the following update to campus this morning regarding incidents that occurred overnight. pic.twitter.com/Q8B8251yqh — Spalding University (@SpaldingU) September 27, 2020

In another tweet, the university showed a group cleaning up the broken glass at the building saying, "We denounce the destructive acts of a few, but we continue to support the struggle for equity in the name of social & racial justice."

Some of our buildings were damaged last night, but @toriposu, the Dean of Students & our Facilities team are working to clean up & repair quickly. We denounce the destructive acts of a few, but we continue to support the struggle for equity in the name of social & racial justice. pic.twitter.com/F0ZFb2Wodx — Spalding University (@SpaldingU) September 27, 2020

10 a.m. KY Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression held their weekly event. The group hosted Ky. Rep. Attica Scott to speak. Scott was arrested Thursday night and charged with rioting. She was released Friday morning. At the news conference, Scott vowed to fight the charges.

7:20 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell released a list of those arrested last night. Charges include Breaking Curfew, Failure to Disperse and Unlawful Assembly.

2 a.m. LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington confirmed that 25 people arrested in protest-related activities.

Police say that protesters were given an order to disperse before the 9 p.m. curfew took effect. Police confirmed a small group of protesters caused property damage at Spalding University and surrounding areas.

