'She's changed the world for me': Family, friends and activists look to the future 2 years after Breonna Taylor's death

Family of Breonna Taylor, local activists and people across Louisville celebrated her life in Jefferson Square Park Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Peace Rally was held in Jefferson Square Park Sunday afternoon, honoring Breonna Taylor's life two years after her death.

"I think the biggest thing is seeing so many people, seeing how people have grown individually over the last two years," said Keturah Herron the Rep. for House District 42.

Growth and what's to come next proving to be two major themes.

Family of Breonna Taylor, local activists and people across Louisville celebrated her life in Jefferson Square Park Sunday afternoon.

Multiple Keynote Speakers, Breonna's family and friends and others reflected on her life and shared her stories.

Keturah Herron who played a major role in passing Breonna's law and now represents Kentucky House district 42, says a day like this is inspiring.

"Breonna Taylor said she was going to change the world and I deeply believe she has, she's changed the world for me," said Herron. "The young people who have performed today were the same young people who were standing in the streets and who were marching with us."

Performers took to the stage to express their expectations moving forward through music.

The group The Real Young Prodigy's, a youth social justice Hip-Hop group, say they know when it comes to changes in the future, they play a major role.

"We really got to carry the next generation on our shoulders, we got to show them what's right and wrong, we've got to show them what we need to do," said members of the group.

Some organizations saying the whole purpose of their groups are to make sure voices like Breonna's are uplifted and heard.

"We started 300 For 300 to give voice and empower young women like Breonna Taylor, we are going to raise up share and document the stories of 300 young women of color between the ages of 12 and 14. So middle school aged girls in the Jefferson County area," said Chastity Dotson the Founder of the 300 for 300 organization.

Towards the end of the rally, that's when protestors took to West Liberty Street to march peacefully, chanting Breonna's name, making sure they were heard.

"It means everything because she did not get justice," said Duarelle Barlow a Protestor & Activist.

Many saying that they don't want progress to stop here.

"Basically we are leading, we are in the front of the line now and we're carrying everybody on our backs to show them what's right and what's wrong," said members of The Real Young Prodigy's.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.