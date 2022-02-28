Myles Cosgrove invokes Fifth Amendment, will not testify in Brett Hankison's wanton endangerment trial

Judge Ann Bailey Smith agreed and ruled that Cosgrove is an unavailable witness in Brett Hankison's wanton endangerment trial.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second former Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer involved in the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment has chosen not to testify during Brett Hankison's wanton endangerment trial.

During a hearing on Monday, an attorney for former LMPD Det. Myles Cosgrove said he has advised his client not to testify in Hankison's trial because of other ongoing investigations.

Hankison's trial is not connected to Breonna Taylor's death specifically. He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 raid. No one in that apartment was injured.

Attorney Jarrod Beck said he had received "no reasonable assurances" that Cosgrove would not become a "target" of the prosecutor's investigation, so he told Cosgrove to invoke his Fifth Amendment right.

Judge Ann Bailey Smith agreed and ruled that Cosgrove is an unavailable witness.

In December 2021, the LMPD Merit Board upheld Myles Cosgrove's termination from the department following his involvement in the raid.

In his termination letter, former Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said Cosgrove did not properly identify a target when he fired 16 times into Taylor's Louisville apartment. He was the one who fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor but was not charged with her death.

Former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly also invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not speak as a defendant in Hankison's trial.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday, March 1.

