And they're off: Local, national groups calls for justice grow louder during Derby protest

As eyes were on the track, protesters had eyes on making a point – Derby day was not for celebration.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joining together to say, “no justice, no Derby”, local and national protests groups marched around Churchill Downs.

The groups featuring the Until Freedom, Justice and Freedom Coalition and others started out day of protest with speeches and songs.

Protesters shared messages they wanted to be heard nationally on the day of the Kentucky Derby.

"This is not just a one person show. this is a collective unit of protest organizers, of activists coming together to say enough is enough," Pastor Timothy Findley Jr. said. “We’re saying how can we have a celebratory horse race when Breonna Taylor’s murderers are still walking free? How? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Organizers said they want Churchill Downs and the country to know that people are more important than horses.

“The Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs have never been about us,” Pastor Findley said. “The collective, unified people in this city are stronger than the collective dollars of Churchill Downs.



"I think Churchill downs needs to know this is not just a one-off event. that if they draw a line in the sand and don't do what's right, we're prepared to do this every year," Pastor Findley said.

Separated by Churchill Downs fencing, LMPD officers in riot gear and National Guard members faced protesters from the inside of Churchill's property.



On the outside, protesters marched and chanted, making their way in a full lap around Churchill Downs.



"We want the world to see us. and we know that we're doing that now," Pastor Findley said.



Minutes before the race was set to kick off, protesters stopped at the front entrance and made their voices heard as the horses left the gate.

