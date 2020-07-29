Lawyers ask for data of more LMPD officers believed to be involved in Breonna Taylor case

The motion asks for cell phone location data for officers not previously listed as being at Taylor's apartment the night she died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lawyers representing Breonna Taylor's family have filed a motion asking for the cell phone location data of multiple Louisville Metro police officers believed to be involved in the March raid that resulted in Taylor's death.

The motion filed July 27 details the roles of six officers: Michael Campbell, Josh Doerr, Randall Richardson, Sgt. Kyle Meany, Maj. Kimberly Burbrink and Josh Jaynes.

Jaynes was the lead detective on the case, obtaining a no-knock search warrant for Taylor's apartment. Attorney Sam Aguiar's office said that while LMPD did not say Jaynes was at the scene, it is protocol that the lead detective be on the scene for any search warrants. They are asking for confirmation that he was at the apartment.

Additionally, Aguiar's office questions officer Brett Hankison's whereabouts the night of Taylor's death. The motion claims Hankison, who was fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death, left the scene for multiple hours under Maj. Burbrink's watch. Burbrink, lawyers say, was responsible for making sure protocol was followed.

Doerr was also assigned to the team executing the warrant, while the motion says Richardson was reported at the scene less than three minutes after the shooting. Aguiar's office says both officers wear a body camera, and their location is important to knowing if there was footage of the shooting.

Additionally, lawyers say that while LMPD has not said Sgt. Meany was at the scene, he called for the original EMS staging at the apartment. Campbell, Aguiar's office said, was responsible for surveying Taylor's home before the search warrant was executed. Attorneys say knowing whether they were there the night of Taylor's death could lead to more information on the case.

In an interview with police, Sgt. Jon Mattingly also identifies other officers who were at the scene at the time of the shooting: Shawn Hoover, Tony James, Mike Nobles and Mike King. Aguiar's office has requested location information for those officers as well.

"The locations of these officers are critical to learn whether they were present for the warrant briefing, the warrant execution (as there’s no body camera footage produced to date, there’s no objective validation), and whether they reported straight to PIU afterwards to turn in their firearms, receive gunshot residue testing and give statements," the motion says.

MetroSafe radio communications between March 12 at 9 p.m. and March 13 at 3 p.m. will also be turned over to Aguiar's office, the judge decided.

