Kentucky task force approves recommendations to limit when search warrants can be served

The approved recommendations include limiting the hours warrants can be served and the creation of an online portal so people can learn their rights when served.

The Kentucky Search Warrant Task Force met for the final time Thursday afternoon to finalize recommendations on how Kentucky handles its search warrants.

The approved recommendations included limiting the hours warrants can be served and the creation of an online portal so individuals can learn their rights when being served.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Search Warrant Task Force in response to the death of Breonna Taylor.

The task force is made up of judges, lawyers, police officers, private citizens and educators.

After more than an hour-and-a-half of revisions and discussions, including changes to certain wording of the recommendations, a motion was made to approve.

The group of 18 individuals unanimously voted to approve the recommendations.

Cameron said the task force will be releasing the full report in a few days.

