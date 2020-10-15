x
Kenneth Walker talks to Gayle King about the night Breonna Taylor was killed by LMPD

Kenneth Walker says he tried to pull Taylor down to safety amid the gunfire but “she was just scared, she didn’t get down.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor says the hail of bullets coming at him from police the night Taylor was killed sounded like a war. 

Kenneth Walker says he tried to pull Taylor down to safety amid the gunfire but “she was just scared, she didn’t get down.” Walker was interviewed by “CBS This Morning.” 

He says the loss of Taylor is especially hard because she took care of so many people. 

He says there are a lot of people who "need her bad right now, including me.” Taylor was shot by police serving a narcotics warrant on March 13. 

