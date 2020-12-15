Judge hears oral arguments in Kenneth Walker's civil lawsuit

Walker, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, said his rights were violated the night Taylor was killed by LMPD officers serving a warrant at her apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge heard oral arguments in Kenneth Walker’s civil lawsuit Tuesday.

Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, said his rights were violated the night Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers serving a warrant at her apartment. He said he was wrongfully arrested, detained, charged and prosecuted.

Two of the defendants are former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and Mayor Greg Fischer. Walker’s attorneys argue their negligence in training and supervising played a role.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove are also listed on the lawsuit. They are two of the officers who fired shots the night Taylor was killed. Their attorney argues the lawsuit is not about what happened before the shooting, which is why they want it dismissed.

Detective Joshua Jaynes obtained the search warrant that led to Taylor's death. His attorney argued Jaynes wasn't there when the shooting happened because he was at the Elliott Avenue location.

The defendants said because of qualified immunity the case should be dismissed, but Walker's attorneys disagree, saying there are still many unknowns.

The judge will review the motions and arguments and issue a ruling as soon as possible.

