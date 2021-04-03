Commonwealth's Attorney looks to permanently dismiss charges against Kenneth Walker

The charges were previously dismissed without prejudice in May 2020, when Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said more investigation would be necessary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney has filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice the charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor.

Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he shot LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly the night police entered Taylor's apartment. Walker told police he did not know officers were at the door and believed someone was breaking into the house.

Dismissing the charges with prejudice would mean Walker could not be recharged in the future. The charges were previously dismissed without prejudice in May 2020, when Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said more investigation would be necessary.

In the motion filed Thursday, Wine's office said investigations have concluded and "no new information relevant to the charges against [Walker] in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth's attention."

A motion filed by Walker's attorney on March 1 also calls for the charges to be dismissed with prejudice, saying that "based on the evidence of record in this case...Mr. Walker acted in self-defense to protect both his life and the life on Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020."

A spokesman for Wine's office said they cannot comment on pending motions, but said the motion speaks for itself.

A hearing is scheduled for March 8.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.