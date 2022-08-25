Kenneth Walker reacts to former LMPD detective pleading guilty to federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, reacted to former detective Kelly Goodlett’s guilty plea Thursday.
He was in the apartment with Taylor when Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door on March 13, 2020.
Goodlett pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge Tuesday for her involvement in the warrant that led to that raid.
In a video that he recorded Tuesday but released Thursday, Walker said this has been a day he’s been waiting two years for.
“For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night,” he said. “Not only did Detective Goodlett plead guilty, but, she admitted she did not act alone. I would like to thank the FBI and the Department of Justice for all their hard work.”
Walker has a pending civil lawsuit against LMPD for violating his constitutional rights.
Goodlett is one of four former officers federally charged in the case.
The other three have pleaded not guilty.
