Kenneth Walker recounts night Breonna Taylor was killed

“Whoever shot her is responsible for her death," Walker said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is recounting the night she was killed in an exclusive interview with ABC News and the Courier-Journal.

“Whoever shot her is responsible for her death. Whoever came with that person, you know, that shot her, they're responsible. Whoever allowed them to come there and do that, they're responsible,” Walker said.

Walker said he and Taylor were in bed watching a movie the night of March 13 when officers burst through the door.

Walker admitted to firing what he called a warning shot, which investigators said hit Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. That's when officers returned fire, hitting and killing Taylor.

"What did I do. What did I do? Who else is in the apartment? Nobody. My girlfriend is dead," Walker said.

In the interview, Walker discussed video from police body cameras in the moments after the shooting.

“You see that video. When I came outside and everything, I'm confused trying to figure out why guns is pointed at me. And I'm thinking they're there to help me. But really, they were the ones who just hurt me,” Walker said.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but those charges were dismissed by a judge in May.

