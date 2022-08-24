Louisville's Black community leaders react to Ex-LMPD Officer Goodlett's guilty plea

"My perspective is - we are encouraged but not satisfied," F. Bruce Williams said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "It's still incomplete," Raoul Cunningham said, standing in front of Louisville's historic Western Library.

As leader of the city's NAACP chapter, he's been closely following the Breonna Taylor case.

On Tuesday, former LMPD detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

The prosecution claimed she falsified the search warrant used to raid Taylor's apartment and then created a false cover-up story.

UofL law professor Sam Marcusson said this update solidified the belief that Goodlett struck a deal. "It seems a virtual certainty that she will be the key witness at least to part of the charges," he said.

How Goodlett acts as a witness and what her sentence will be shaped the forming opinion of leaders in Louisville's Black community.

"My perspective is - we are encouraged but not satisfied," F. Bruce Williams said. The Bates Memorial Baptist Church pastor marched in the 2020 protests and is a part of the community that has fought for change.

In Williams' words, a former officer saying on the record she was responsible for the raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment is "almost surreal."

"Black people have been waiting so long for so many things without any results over and over again... we end up being disappointed by injustices that continue in the criminal justice system," Williams said. "So even though we are fighting for justice we know it is a long hard slow pull."

He's looking towards Goodlett's sentencing as well as the court cases for other officers who were charged to ultimately decide if justice was served.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.