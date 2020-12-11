Judge rules evidence against Hankison will be made public

Hankison's attorney and the Kentucky Attorney General's office argued releasing the findings would taint a jury pool and endanger his family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a criminal case involving Brett Hankison, a judge has ruled the evidence against him will be made public.

Hankison is a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged with wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments surrounding Breonna Taylor's during the deadly raid at her home on March 13.

In her ruling, Judge Ann Bailey Smith wrote she didn't find any sufficient justification from those arguments to seal the evidence.

