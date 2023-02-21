Judge gives defense attorneys representing former LMPD officers in Breonna Taylor Case 90-day extension to through more evidence

During a status conference on Tuesday, Judge Charles Simpson agreed to give attorneys more time to go through what he referred to as a “massive amount of discovery.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Breonna Taylor civil rights case against two former Louisville police officers was back in court.

Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany are accused of falsifying a search warrant which led to Taylor’s death in March 2020.

Federal Judge Charles Simpson agreed during Tuesday’s status conference to give defense attorneys another 90 days to comb through what he referred to as a “massive amount of discovery.”

Prosecutors said they provided three more evidentiary rounds of documents last week which now total more than one million pages.

Attorney Thomas Clay, who represents Jaynes, said he has never had a case with more than a million pages.

Another status conference has been set for May 24.

