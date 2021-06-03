Merit Board to hold first hearings for former LMPD Det. Joshua Jaynes

Jaynes was fired for his role in the killing of Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former LMPD detective Joshua Jaynes will fight for his job back during a series of four hearings starting Thursday.

Jaynes wrote the warrant for the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in March 2020. He was fired by LMPD's interim chief Yvette Gentry in Jan. 2021. Gentry said he violated LMPD's standard operating procedure and lied in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the warrant.

Jaynes' attorney, Thomas Clay, said Gentry's claims were "not supported by substantial evidence" and believed Jaynes' firing was "disproportionate" when compared to the discipline issued to other officers for similar actions.

The hearings will function very much like a trial. The Police Merit Board will review the evidence of Jaynes' case and each side will be able to present testimony and subpoena witnesses.

The hearings are scheduled for June 3, 4, 29 and 30.

If Jaynes' attorneys do not agree with the Merit Board's decision, they have the option to file an appeal in Jefferson County Circuit court.

Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, who were also involved in the Breonna Taylor case, have appealed their terminations as well. Joshua Mattingly, who was part of the raid and shot by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, retired from the department on June 1.

