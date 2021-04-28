Louisville officer shot during raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment retires

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said June 1 is Mattingly's preliminary retirement date.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville police officer who was shot during the raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor's death is retiring, the department confirmed.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said June 1 is Mattingly's preliminary retirement date.

Mattingly was one of three officers placed on administrative reassignment following the police shooting of Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said a ballistics test found Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker shot Mattingly in the leg when officers opened the door to Taylor's apartment. He and Det. Myles Cosgrove fired 22 shots. In total, six bullets struck Taylor.

Cosgrove and the detective who obtained the no-knock search warrant for the apartment have received letters of termination. Det. Brett Hankison, who has been indicted on three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into a nearby apartment, has been fired.

Mattingly has since said he believes police did the right thing the night of the shooting, but said Taylor would be alive if they had not given time for someone to answer the door.

Most recently, a Tennessee-based book published made national headlines when it announced it would publish a book written by Mattingly. Post Hill Press said the book will allow the officer to tell his account publicly.

Simon & Schuster said it would not be involved in the book's distribution despite Post Hill being a client.

