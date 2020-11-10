Demonstrators call for Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron to be fired

The fallout continues over his handling of the Breonna Taylor Case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of marchers in downtown Louisville called for the firing of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The fallout continues over his handling of the Breonna Taylor Case.

Demonstrators marched from Tyler Park through the Highlands, ending in Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.

Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said the investigation was not done to their satisfaction and they are going to keep fighting for justice.

“We don’t require people to be perfect in order to guarantee them constitutional rights,” she said. “There are no perfect police officers, but they have their constitutional rights and they still have the right to due process. Where was Breonna Taylor’s due process?”

Reynolds said they are going to continue to fight for change and won’t be going back to the way things used to be.

Taylor was killed in early March after a botched police raid on her apartment in Louisville that led to months of protests in Louisville and nationwide.

Grand jury recordings were made public after a judge ordered Cameron to release them.

He currently filed a second motion to keep an anonymous juror from speaking.

His motion argues proceedings and testimony are required to remain secret, saying the unnamed grand juror could jeopardize witnesses and other grand jurors and "set a dangerous legal precedent for future grand juries."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.