Real-time updates | Findings in Breonna Taylor case grand jury recording

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recordings from the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor have now been made public. Close to 20 hours of audio were ordered to be released by Noon Friday.

Live Updates

12:25 p.m.: A recording of Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, being interviewed by police was played for jurors.

Walker said that police told him they were looking for a white male in Taylor's apartment.

"I haven't a clue why they were at the door," said Walker in an LMPD interview played for the grand jury. "I know if they were coming to talk to me or her it would have been no reason for them to even think about kicking the door in."

12:23 p.m.: Jurors listened to Hankison's interview with Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit on March 23. Hankison testified to the PIU that he was supposed to be off work but volunteered to come in. He stated that he knew nothing about the investigation prior to being called in but was briefed on basic addresses.

12:18 p.m.: The grand jury heard three different radio transmissions made by Officer Brett Hankison on the night of March 13. Hankison can be heard asking for a medic for Sgt. Jonathon Mattingly, who was shot in the leg.

Jurors were also shown body camera footage from a SWAT officer.

12:15 p.m.: The recordings were broken into 14 separate audio files ranging between two plus hours of audio to nine minutes.

Noon: Recordings of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case have been released.

