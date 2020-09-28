Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison to be arraigned Monday

Hankison was recently indicted on three counts for blindly firing bullets into the apartment adjacent to Breonna Taylor’s as people slept inside.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison is expected to appear in front of a judge Monday for arraignment.

A grand jury indicted Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for blindly firing bullets into the apartment adjacent to Breonna Taylor’s where three people were sleeping inside.

Hankison was released from the Shelby County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond, 30 minutes after he was booked.

Hankison was fired from LMPD after Police Chief Robert Schroeder said he violated standard operating procedure for use of deadly force and obedience to rules and regulations the night of Breonna Taylor's death.

The arraignment hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

