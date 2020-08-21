Kentucky AG restates Breonna Taylor investigation 'takes time' in response to Amy McGrath

Senate candidate Amy McGrath called on Cameron to release his findings or turn the case over to an independent counsel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron continued to emphasize that it "takes time" to complete a thorough investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor Friday, responding to Senate candidate Amy McGrath's calls to release his findings or turn the case over to an independent counsel.

"Today marks 100 days since the KY AG took on the Breonna Taylor case and still no final report," McGrath tweeted. "Release the findings or hand it over to an independent counsel who can ensure a fair and timely process."

In a statement, Cameron said McGrath demonstrated "a fundamental misunderstanding of the criminal justice system, the investigation process, and even the size" of his office.

"As I've said before, we are committed to a thorough and complete investigation, and we continue to work with our federal partners to leave no stone unturned," Cameron said. "That takes time, and it takes the use of the best investigators, prosecutors, and labs we can access."

Cameron called McGrath's interest in the investigation "sudden," saying former candidate Charles Booker and other politicians have been concerned and interested "from the beginning."

"I hope she will stop disrespecting the men and women who make up the office of the Attorney General and are working hard on this investigation," Cameron said.

My statement regarding today's comments from Amy McGrath: pic.twitter.com/DsZzSkVQng — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 21, 2020

The attorney general's office was asked to serve as special prosecutor in the investigation in mid-May, two months after Taylor died during the execution of a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

Since taking over the case, Cameron has offered no timeline. During a meeting with Taylor's family on Aug. 12, Cameron reiterated that the investigation was ongoing and his office was waiting for key evidence from the FBI's crime lab.

Attorneys for Taylor's family said they remain confident that Cameron and the Department of Justice will "do the right thing."

"That doesn't mean that we're here for any undue delays, but when we walked out of there today we didn't feel like he's just intentionally delaying the investigation," attorney Lonita Baker said.

