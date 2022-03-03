Louisville community reacts to Brett Hankison's not guilty verdict

Hankison was visibly relieved following the verdict. Others in the courtroom looked defeated. Breonna Taylor's family left without a word.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a six-day trial, a jury found former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison not guilty on all counts of wanton endangerment.

Hankison is one of three LMPD officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in March 2020.

His trial was not connected to her death specifically. He was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the raid.

Three people, including a 5-year-old child, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

Hankison was visibly relieved after first hearing "not guilty," tears rolling down his face. Others in the courtroom looked defeated.

Breonna Taylor's mother and other members of her family walked out once the verdict was read. Her family declined to comment.

Stew Mathews, Hankison's defense attorney, said that his message to the family is that it all goes back to Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend who had fired a single shot that struck LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly.

"I told the family in closing argument, I tried to, that it was a terrible tragedy and it shouldn't have happened," Mathews said. "But it did, and as I said in the closing argument, it all revolves back to Kenny Walker."

Hankison had testified on his own behalf during the trial, saying that he fired his gun to protect his fellow officers who were at the door during the raid.

Louisville Mayor Fischer said on Twitter that the verdict "adds to the frustration and anger of many over the inability to find more accountability for the tragic events of March 13, 2020."

My statement regarding the Hankison verdict. pic.twitter.com/UJYAHcoV12 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) March 3, 2022

Louisville Metro Police said that since Taylor's death, the department "has prioritized rebuilding trust with the communities that we serve."

"LMPD respects the judicial process and also recognizes that there are still potentially more proceedings that may be held on this case and will not provide further comment at this time,” LMPD said in an emailed statement.

Hankison was the only officer charged who was involved in the deadly raid.

No one has been charged for Taylor's death.

