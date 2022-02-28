Another LMPD officer invokes Fifth Amendment for Hankison wanton endangerment trial

An attorney for Myles Cosgrove said he has advised his client not to testify in Hankison's trial because of other ongoing investigations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial of former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison, one of three LMPD officers who executed a no-knock warrant in March 2020 that killed Breonna Taylor, is entering its second week.

Hankison's trial is not connected to her death specifically. He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 raid. No one was injured.

During the first week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from neighbors, LMPD officers and former LMPD police chief Steve Conrad.

On Friday, the jury was taken to the apartment complex where the shooting took place. Judge Ann Bailey Smith said their visit was not to supply evidence but to present the physical facts so they may better understand and apply the evidence they hear in the courtroom.

Monday, Feb. 28

During a hearing, an attorney for former LMPD officer Myles Cosgrove said he has advised his client not to testify in Hankison's trial because of other ongoing investigations.

Cosgrove was one of three officers directly involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home in March 2020. In December 2021, the LMPD Merit Board upheld Cosgrove's termination from the department.

Attorney Jarrod Beck said he had received "no reasonable assurances" that Cosgrove would not become a "target" of the prosecutor's investigation, so he told Cosgrove to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights.

Judge Ann Bailey Smith agreed and ruled that Cosgrove is an unavailable witness.

Former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly also invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not speak as a defendant in Hankison's trial.

