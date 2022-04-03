What comes next following Brett Hankison's not guilty verdict?

The FBI has been investigating Hankison's case as well, but it's unclear if he will face federal charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a six-day trial, a jury found Brett Hankison not guilty of three felony wanton endangerment charges on March 3.

After three hours of deliberation, a visibly shaken Hankison heard his fate read allowed to the courtroom.

Hankison's defense team said the verdict was fair.

"Justice was done," Hankison's attorney Stew Mathews said. "The verdict was proper and we are thrilled."

The FBI has been also been investigating his case as well, it's unclear if Hankison will face federal charges, but could he?

"It doesn't violate double jeopardy for the federal government to bring charges separate and apart from what a state has done," Sam Marcosson, a law professor at the University of Louisville, said.

Marcosson said he finds it unlikely in this case but said there is a possibility the Department of Justice could bring down charges for the violation of civil rights.

"They have separate authority to bring criminal charges, even for the same events against the same defendant," Marcosson said.

Dewey Clayton, a political science professor at UofL, said a case like this goes deeper than charges, it can bring issues to light within policing.

"I think it certainly highlights policy changes," Clayton said. "And I think it also highlights training with police officers."

Marcosson said this won't be the catalyst in improving community relations with the force.

"I think this case shows that we can't rely solely, or even primarily, on the criminal justice system as a check on the behavior of police," he said.

