Judge keeps Brett Hankison trial in Jefferson County

Judge Ann Bailey Smith said she is open to changing the venue if they cannot find an unbiased jury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge has decided to keep the trial of fired LMPD detective Brett Hankison in Louisville.

Attorney Stew Matthews filed a motion in February to change the venue of Hankison's criminal trial due to an "avalanche of publicity" surrounding the Breonna Taylor case. Matthews said an "overwhelming" amount of publicity in Louisville portrays Hankison "in a false and negative light."

Hankison pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment for his actions the night of Taylor's death. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Hankison fired multiple shots that went into a neighbor's apartment, endangering three people.

Brett Hankison is entering the courtroom for his hearing. His attorney asked a judge to move the trial to a different location. Hankison is charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment for bullets that landed in a neighbor’s apartment the night #BreonnaTaylor was killed. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/FgIjvODiJ6 — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) March 25, 2021

In his motion, Matthews said the prospective pool in Jefferson County will be "irreparably prejudiced and biased" to the extent that it "will be difficult or impossible" to get a fair or impartial trial.

Judge Ann Bailey Smith said she believes it is best to keep the trial in Louisville, but is open to changing the venue if they cannot find an unbiased jury.

"There's probably been more publicity in Jefferson County because the events occurred in Jefferson County, but that's not to say that our surrounding counties have not also experienced that very same publicity," Smith said.

Hankison did not answer questions after the hearing. His trial is set for Aug. 31.

