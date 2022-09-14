Kelly Goodlett named in new civil lawsuit by Breonna Taylor's neighbors

During the raid, bullets went into their apartments. They say without Goodlett's lies and attempted cover up, officers would never have been there that night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's neighbors are now suing another former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal charges in late August.

Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the new civil lawsuit against Kelly Goodlett on Tuesday, weeks after she pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

In court documents, Goodlett admitted to investigators that she had lied about details used in the search warrant to enter Taylor's apartment.

She then tried to cover up the falsified details with another officer, also charged in the FBI's investigation, former LMPD Detective Joshua Jaynes according to court documents.

During the raid, shots were fired into Napper and Etherton's apartment. The lawsuit argues that without Goodlett, officers wouldn't have been there that night.

The neighbors previously filed a lawsuit against Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly in 2020.

WHAS11 has reached out to Goodlett's attorney for a comment on this new lawsuit, but haven't heard back at this time.

HERE'S THE LATEST ON THE BREONNA TAYLOR CASE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.