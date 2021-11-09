Former LMPD Det. Myles Cosgrove making the case for why he should get his job back

Cosgrove was fired earlier this year for his role in Breonna Taylor's death in March 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) detective who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020, is fighting to get his job back.

Cosgrove is making his case before the Metro Police Merit Board during hearings scheduled for two days in November and three days in December.

Former Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry fired Cosgrove earlier this year for his role in Taylor's death. In his termination letter, Gentry said he did not properly identify a target when he fired 16 times into Taylor's Louisville apartment.

In violation of standard operating procedure, Cosgrove also failed to activate his body camera prior to executing the search warrant.

At Tuesday's hearing, LMPD attorney Brendan Daughtery said the department and Cosgrove's attorneys agreed that Cosgrove violated protocol by not activating his body camera during the raid on Taylor's apartment. However, that violation on its own is not a fireable offense.

During the opening and closing statements, both sides presented their arguments for whether Cosgrove acted reasonably on the night of Taylor's death.

Daughtery said Cosgrove never proved that he identified and isolated a threat before firing his weapon into Taylor's apartment. Cosgrove's attorney, Scott Miller, argued that Cosgrove saw a muzzle flash and a fellow officer was down, so his response was reasonable and accurate.

Miller said while Breonna Taylor's death was tragic, Cosgrove's actions did not violate LMPD policy.

Cosgrove is the second fired officer involved in the Breonna Taylor case to get a merit board hearing.

Case Background

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed on March 13, 2020, when officers executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment as a part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

According to an arrest report, LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detectives Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove entered Taylor's home and were met with gunfire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker shot Mattingly. The officers fired back, striking Taylor.

Taylor's death sparked more than 100 days of protests and demonstrations in Louisville, calling for justice and police reform.

Six months after the deadly shooting, Attorney General Daniel Cameron released the results of his office's investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Cameron said Mattingly and Cosgrove were "justified" in their use of force the night Taylor died, saying they were responding to Walker's shot.

In June, the board upheld the termination of Joshua Jaynes, who got the warrant for Taylor's apartment. Brett Hankison is the only officer facing criminal charges and is also appealing his termination. Sgt. Mattingly retired from the department in June.

