New Breonna Taylor mural at Lannan Park vandalized

Photos posted by Antonio Taylor, a member of Louisville's Civilian Review Board, show paint splattered on several spots. The mural was unveiled June 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mural of Breonna Taylor that was painted on a basketball court at Lannan Memorial Park has been vandalized. The mural was unveiled for the first time a little over a week ago.

Louisville Civilian Review Board member, Antonio Taylor, posted photos of the vandalism on Facebook and it appears paint was splattered in several spots.

The painting of Taylor, with the word "Coexist" underneath, was created by Maryland artist Comacell Brown Jr and the project was made possible by the Russ Smith Foundation. The project was about a year in the making, despite only taking four days to paint.

Taylor's family was in attendance at the unveiling and were completely surprised after they saw the mural dedicated to her on her birthday weekend for the first time.

"I'm just grateful and thankful to everybody," Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, said. “I know Breonna's proud and I don't know a better way to kick off her birthday so make sure y'all show up all weekend and continue to honor her and bless her name.”

It is unclear at this time when the vandalism occurred but Antonio Taylor's photos were posted Friday evening.

WHAS11's Tom Lally will have more information the vandalism this evening and on the Night Team.

